Could E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 8.86 million shares of the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.70M. EJH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.47, offering almost -9723.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 million.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4079 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.99% year-to-date, but still up 1.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is -6.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.16% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares, and 1.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.00%. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.28% of the shares, which is about 0.54 million shares worth $0.8 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.52% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 18833.0 shares worth $11352.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.