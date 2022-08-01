Could Celsius Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CELH) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 2.13 million shares of the Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $104.26, and it changed around $15.3 or 17.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.33B. CELH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $110.22, offering almost -5.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.26% since then. We note from Celsius Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Celsius Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CELH as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Celsius Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Instantly CELH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 102.87 on Friday, 07/29/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -1.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.30% year-to-date, but still up 11.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is 37.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.49 day(s).

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Celsius Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 119.71 percent over the past six months and at a 840.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 233.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 86.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $141.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Celsius Holdings Inc. to make $156.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $65.07 million and $94.91 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 117.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 64.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.80%. Celsius Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -55.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 59.36% per year for the next five years.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.08% of Celsius Holdings Inc. shares, and 50.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.25%. Celsius Holdings Inc. stock is held by 323 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.25% of the shares, which is about 6.44 million shares worth $355.09 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.33% or 4.19 million shares worth $312.8 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 3.69 million shares worth $235.83 million, making up 6.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 2.68 million shares worth around $128.09 million, which represents about 4.69% of the total shares outstanding.