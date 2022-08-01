Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE: CLM): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.98, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.16B. CLM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.75, offering almost -47.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.85% since then. We note from Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.37 million.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) trade information

Instantly CLM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -30.86% year-to-date, but still up 6.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) is 16.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.84 day(s).

CLM Dividends

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 21.96 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.17. It is important to note, however, that the 21.96% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares, and 3.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.66%. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Centaurus Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.32% of the shares, which is about 1.58 million shares worth $22.58 million.

Advisor Group, Inc., with 0.57% or 0.69 million shares worth $9.69 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.