Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $4.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 4.28 million shares of the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were traded, and its beta was 2.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.55, and it changed around $0.1 or 6.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $679.71M. CCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.10, offering almost -164.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.29% since then. We note from Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.23 million.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CCO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) trade information

Instantly CCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5750 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.17% year-to-date, but still up 20.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is 39.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCO is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -158.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) estimates and forecasts

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.64 percent over the past six months and at a 94.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $643.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. to make $665.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $505.92 million and $589.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.00%. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 26.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.00% per year for the next five years.

CCO Dividends

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.59% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, and 96.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.26%. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock is held by 262 institutions, with Allianz Asset Management GmbH being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 22.18% of the shares, which is about 105.43 million shares worth $348.99 million.

Ares Management Llc, with 9.84% or 46.77 million shares worth $154.82 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

PIMCO Income Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 50.86 million shares worth $168.36 million, making up 10.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.06 million shares worth around $33.31 million, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.