Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 5.07 million shares of the Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.32, and it changed around $0.51 or 28.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.90M. CYAD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.32, offering almost -129.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.91% since then. We note from Celyad Oncology SA’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8590.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.42K.

Celyad Oncology SA stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CYAD as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Celyad Oncology SA is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) trade information

Instantly CYAD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 28.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.6200 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.55% year-to-date, but still up 1.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) is 0.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10880.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYAD is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -244.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -244.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) estimates and forecasts

Celyad Oncology SA share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.64 percent over the past six months and at a 47.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.60%.

CYAD Dividends

Celyad Oncology SA’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of Celyad Oncology SA shares, and 29.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.25%. Celyad Oncology SA stock is held by 10 institutions, with Fortress Investment Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 28.77% of the shares, which is about 6.5 million shares worth $15.34 million.

HRT Financial LP, with 0.16% or 36800.0 shares worth $86847.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

John Hancock Fds II-International Small Company Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 1226.0 shares worth $2893.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 2012.0 shares worth around $4748.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.