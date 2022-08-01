Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 9.66 million shares of the Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) were traded, and its beta was 2.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.15, and it changed around $1.97 or 7.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.97B. CVNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $376.83, offering almost -1192.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.28% since then. We note from Carvana Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.66 million.

Carvana Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended CVNA as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Carvana Co. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.76 for the current quarter.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Instantly CVNA has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.60 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.42% year-to-date, but still up 14.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is 26.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVNA is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $142.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -387.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 48.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Carvana Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.43 percent over the past six months and at a -336.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -776.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -284.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.98 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Carvana Co. to make $4.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.20%.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.46% of Carvana Co. shares, and 101.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.26%. Carvana Co. stock is held by 581 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.92% of the shares, which is about 13.44 million shares worth $3.12 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 10.53% or 9.48 million shares worth $1.13 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.21 million shares worth $976.86 million, making up 4.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 4.2 million shares worth around $632.21 million, which represents about 4.66% of the total shares outstanding.