Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) have been traded, and its beta is 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $60.15, and it changed around $0.59 or 0.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.83B. CAH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.53, offering almost -7.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.77% since then. We note from Cardinal Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.37 million.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) trade information

Instantly CAH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 60.53 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.67% year-to-date, but still up 4.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) is 10.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.69 day(s).

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) estimates and forecasts

Cardinal Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.86 percent over the past six months and at a -7.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -0.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $44.58 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Cardinal Health Inc. to make $46.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.60%. Cardinal Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 116.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 3.62% per year for the next five years.

CAH Dividends

Cardinal Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 03 and February 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.33 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.98. It is important to note, however, that the 3.33% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.44% of Cardinal Health Inc. shares, and 90.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.61%. Cardinal Health Inc. stock is held by 1,122 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.16% of the shares, which is about 35.84 million shares worth $1.85 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.48% or 23.11 million shares worth $1.31 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 8.01 million shares worth $412.41 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held roughly 6.93 million shares worth around $356.96 million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.