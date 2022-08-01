Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT): Decline Of -187.77% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In the last trading session, 8.08 million shares of the Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) were traded, and its beta was 6.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.39, and it changed around -$0.13 or -8.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $125.29M. BTBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.74, offering almost -1392.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.39% since then. We note from Bit Digital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.64 million.

Bit Digital Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BTBT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bit Digital Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Instantly BTBT has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8050 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.14% year-to-date, but still down -24.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) is -3.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTBT is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -187.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -187.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Bit Digital Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.57 percent over the past six months and at a 87.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.20%.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 23.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.19% of Bit Digital Inc. shares, and 7.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.40%. Bit Digital Inc. stock is held by 90 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.41% of the shares, which is about 4.22 million shares worth $25.63 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 5.41% or 4.22 million shares worth $25.63 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.69 million shares worth $2.61 million, making up 0.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $2.08 million, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.