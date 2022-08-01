Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 3.6 million shares of the Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.22, and it changed around $0.23 or 11.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.80M. BTTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.40, offering almost -1224.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.01% since then. We note from Better Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.51 million.

Better Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BTTX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Better Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.38 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

Instantly BTTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.56 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.26% year-to-date, but still up 30.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) is 34.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 94160.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTTX is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -845.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -575.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) estimates and forecasts

Better Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.67 percent over the past six months and at a 36.01% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%.

BTTX Dividends

Better Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 64.99% of Better Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 17.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.85%. Better Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Farallon Capital Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.72% of the shares, which is about 1.35 million shares worth $6.28 million.

Sectoral Asset Management, Inc., with 3.72% or 0.88 million shares worth $1.74 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.92 million shares worth $3.57 million, making up 3.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.75 million, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.