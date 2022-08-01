Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 8.36 million shares of the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were traded, and its beta was 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.03, and it changed around $0.19 or 3.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $374.18M. BBBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.14, offering almost -499.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.92% since then. We note from Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.50 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 8 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended BBBY as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.28 for the current quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Instantly BBBY has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.11 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.50% year-to-date, but still down -1.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is 0.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.49, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -44.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBBY is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $7.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 80.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.63 percent over the past six months and at a -505.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2,660.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1,600.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.53 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. to make $1.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.80%.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 12 and April 18.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.05% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, and 96.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.76%. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock is held by 359 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.95% of the shares, which is about 15.59 million shares worth $351.31 million.

FMR, LLC, with 1.73% or 13.8 million shares worth $201.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 10.42 million shares worth $175.91 million, making up 1.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 7.11 million shares worth around $115.51 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.