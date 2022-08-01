Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 1.38 million shares of the Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $98.47, and it changed around -$2.25 or -2.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.37B. BMO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $122.77, offering almost -24.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $90.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.15% since then. We note from Bank of Montreal’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 657.15K.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) trade information

Instantly BMO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 101.22 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.50% year-to-date, but still up 3.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is 4.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.7 day(s).

Bank of Montreal (BMO) estimates and forecasts

Bank of Montreal share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.37 percent over the past six months and at a 1.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.02 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Bank of Montreal to make $5.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.80%. Bank of Montreal earnings are expected to increase by 53.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.30% per year for the next five years.

BMO Dividends

Bank of Montreal’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.31 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.34. It is important to note, however, that the 4.31% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.02% of Bank of Montreal shares, and 51.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.13%. Bank of Montreal stock is held by 840 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.34% of the shares, which is about 56.02 million shares worth $6.03 billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 3.22% or 21.65 million shares worth $2.55 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 8.41 million shares worth $951.35 million, making up 1.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held roughly 4.5 million shares worth around $485.02 million, which represents about 0.67% of the total shares outstanding.