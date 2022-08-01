Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.92 million shares of the Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.81, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $706.80M. BKKT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.80, offering almost -1707.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.54% since then. We note from Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.92 million.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BKKT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bakkt Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Instantly BKKT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.88 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.98% year-to-date, but still up 4.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) is 31.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BKKT is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Bakkt Holdings Inc. to make $12.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 12.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.69% of Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares, and 28.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.62%. Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock is held by 108 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.95% of the shares, which is about 3.49 million shares worth $29.69 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.83% or 1.29 million shares worth $10.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.57 million shares worth $13.38 million, making up 2.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $8.72 million, which represents about 1.45% of the total shares outstanding.