Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.54, and it changed around $0.08 or 3.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.75B. AUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.77, offering almost -599.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.56% since then. We note from Aurora Innovation Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.60 million.

Aurora Innovation Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AUR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aurora Innovation Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Instantly AUR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.60 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.44% year-to-date, but still up 6.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) is 31.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUR is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -490.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -57.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -29.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Aurora Innovation Inc. to make $5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 03.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.29% of Aurora Innovation Inc. shares, and 40.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.73%. Aurora Innovation Inc. stock is held by 116 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.90% of the shares, which is about 55.73 million shares worth $141.54 million.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with 5.59% or 39.42 million shares worth $100.12 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 10.67 million shares worth $27.1 million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund held roughly 6.54 million shares worth around $16.61 million, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.