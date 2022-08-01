Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 69.8 million shares of the Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) were traded, and its beta was -1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around -$0.07 or -23.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.12M. ATHX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.81, offering almost -624.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.0% since then. We note from Athersys Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 36.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.97 million.

Athersys Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ATHX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Athersys Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) trade information

Instantly ATHX has showed a red trend with a performance of -23.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3880 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.40% year-to-date, but still up 27.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) is -12.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATHX is forecast to be at a low of $0.25 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1100.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) estimates and forecasts

Athersys Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.72 percent over the past six months and at a 30.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,673.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $690k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Athersys Inc. to make $690k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,050.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.50%.

ATHX Dividends

Athersys Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.67% of Athersys Inc. shares, and 22.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.50%. Athersys Inc. stock is held by 169 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.26% of the shares, which is about 13.25 million shares worth $8.02 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.00% or 10.08 million shares worth $9.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 6.0 million shares worth $5.41 million, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.63 million shares worth around $4.58 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.