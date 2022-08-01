Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 2.91 million shares of the Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.57, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $989.30M. ARVL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.99, offering almost -1045.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.47% since then. We note from Arrival’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.29 million.

Arrival stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ARVL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arrival is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Instantly ARVL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6300 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.84% year-to-date, but still down -1.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is 3.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.62, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARVL is forecast to be at a low of $1.47 and a high of $11.38. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -624.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

ARVL Dividends

Arrival’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.54% of Arrival shares, and 16.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.20%. Arrival stock is held by 117 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.76% of the shares, which is about 30.37 million shares worth $225.35 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 4.74% or 30.24 million shares worth $224.36 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 15.55 million shares worth $54.27 million, making up 2.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 4.39 million shares worth around $17.15 million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.