Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: APLD) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 3.13 million shares of the Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) were traded, and its beta was 5.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.12, and it changed around -$0.08 or -3.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $214.29M. APLD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.20, offering almost -1513.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.91% since then. We note from Applied Blockchain Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 28.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.04 million.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Instantly APLD has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.29 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -91.57% year-to-date, but still down -0.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) is 92.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39440.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APLD is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -371.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -135.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.10%.

APLD Dividends

Applied Blockchain Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.09% of Applied Blockchain Inc. shares, and 0.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.55%. Applied Blockchain Inc. stock is held by 2 institutions, with Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.24% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $3.79 million.

The former held 0.24 million shares worth $2.18 million, making up 0.24% of all outstanding shares.