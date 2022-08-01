An Analysis Of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 2.39 million shares of the TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.82, and it changed around $1.59 or 25.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.62M. TXMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.50, offering almost -571.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.99, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 74.55% since then. We note from TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TXMD as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TherapeuticsMD Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$4 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) trade information

Instantly TXMD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 25.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.43 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.95% year-to-date, but still up 11.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) is -37.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TXMD is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) estimates and forecasts

TherapeuticsMD Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.56 percent over the past six months and at a 77.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect TherapeuticsMD Inc. to make $26.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.87 million and $21.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.10%. TherapeuticsMD Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 34.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 17.60% per year for the next five years.

TXMD Dividends

TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s Major holders

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.64% or 20.13 million shares worth $7.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.