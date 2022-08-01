Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 4.48 million shares of the Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.78, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $597.90M. AMRS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.31, offering almost -816.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.42% since then. We note from Amyris Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.42 million.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

Instantly AMRS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9900 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.10% year-to-date, but still down -6.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) is -4.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.17 day(s).

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.76, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMRS is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1135.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -40.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Amyris Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.71 percent over the past six months and at a 16.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.50%.

AMRS Dividends

Amyris Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.75% of Amyris Inc. shares, and 51.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.58%. Amyris Inc. stock is held by 297 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.78% of the shares, which is about 21.67 million shares worth $94.47 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.42% or 17.32 million shares worth $93.68 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 9.01 million shares worth $48.73 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.25 million shares worth around $28.42 million, which represents about 1.64% of the total shares outstanding.