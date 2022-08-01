AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 18.08 million shares of the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were traded, and its beta was 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.56, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.48B. AMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.79, offering almost -262.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.38% since then. We note from AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 33.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.03 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AMC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Instantly AMC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.57 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.47% year-to-date, but still down -6.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is 6.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 100.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.76, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -205.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMC is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 24.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 93.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.28 percent over the past six months and at a 49.20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 70.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 78.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.19 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. to make $1.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 51.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.20%.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, and 33.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.55%. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock is held by 472 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.11% of the shares, which is about 47.09 million shares worth $1.28 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.38% or 43.32 million shares worth $1.07 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 14.6 million shares worth $397.07 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 11.75 million shares worth around $188.7 million, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.