Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 12.63 million shares of the Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.11, and it changed around -$0.01 or -4.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.34M. ALNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.17, offering almost -963.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.36% since then. We note from Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.39 million.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ALNA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) trade information

Instantly ALNA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1348 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.18% year-to-date, but still down -14.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) is -56.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALNA is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $0.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -354.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -354.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 70.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.80% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.70%.

ALNA Dividends

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 08 and August 12.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.15% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 7.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.68%. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with TRV GP II, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.59% of the shares, which is about 2.79 million shares worth $0.31 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.40% or 2.58 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.97 million shares worth $0.22 million, making up 1.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $64382.0, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.