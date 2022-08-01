Akerna Corp.â€™s (KERN): Have You Analyzed Stockâ€™s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 8.55 million shares of the Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) were traded, and its beta was 2.81. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $0.15, and it changed around $0.01 or 3.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.30M. KERN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.88, offering almost -2486.67% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.33% since then. We note from Akerna Corp.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.50 million.

Akerna Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KERN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Akerna Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio â€“ to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

Instantly KERN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1744 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 13.99%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently down -91.66% year-to-date, but still down -4.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) is -50.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KERN is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Akerna Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have fallen -88.50 percent over the past six months and at a -18.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -166.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Akerna Corp. to make $6.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The companyâ€™s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.91 million and $5.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the companyâ€™s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.20%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.30%.

KERN Dividends

Akerna Corp.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.68% of Akerna Corp. shares, and 12.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.01%. Akerna Corp. stock is held by 54 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.52% of the shares, which is about 0.87 million shares worth $1.52 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 1.68% or 0.58 million shares worth $1.01 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.55 million shares worth $0.96 million, making up 1.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $0.52 million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.