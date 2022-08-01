Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.72, and it changed around -$3.97 or -9.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.47B. AJRD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.50, offering almost -19.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.7% since then. We note from Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 766.23K.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) trade information

Instantly AJRD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.34 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.57% year-to-date, but still up 1.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) is 9.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.49 day(s).

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) estimates and forecasts

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.91 percent over the past six months and at a -1.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -18.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $568.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. to make $590.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.50%. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 5.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.30% per year for the next five years.

AJRD Dividends

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.37% of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. shares, and 97.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.72%. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stock is held by 361 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.63% of the shares, which is about 13.38 million shares worth $526.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.03% or 8.07 million shares worth $377.43 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 5.27 million shares worth $203.22 million, making up 6.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.17 million shares worth around $101.68 million, which represents about 2.70% of the total shares outstanding.