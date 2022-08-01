36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -35.16%

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.18, and it changed around $0.09 or 8.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.69M. KRKR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.19, offering almost -85.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.63% since then. We note from 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 157.22K.

36Kr Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KRKR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 36Kr Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) trade information

Instantly KRKR has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1900 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.85% year-to-date, but still up 13.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) is 12.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44400.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KRKR is forecast to be at a low of $38.23 and a high of $38.23. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3139.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3139.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -22.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.80%.

KRKR Dividends

36Kr Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 13 and April 18.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.98% of 36Kr Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.18%. 36Kr Holdings Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 27290.0 shares worth $28790.0.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 0.04% or 14960.0 shares worth $15782.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 5136.0 shares worth $4863.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series held roughly 4800.0 shares worth around $4545.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.