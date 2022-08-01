22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.68, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $334.00M. XXII currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.17, offering almost -148.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.48% since then. We note from 22nd Century Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

22nd Century Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended XXII as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 22nd Century Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) trade information

Instantly XXII has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0100 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.63% year-to-date, but still down -15.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) is -16.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XXII is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $8.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -405.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -197.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) estimates and forecasts

22nd Century Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.58 percent over the past six months and at a -11.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect 22nd Century Group Inc. to make $9.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.60%.

XXII Dividends

22nd Century Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.49% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares, and 28.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.22%. 22nd Century Group Inc. stock is held by 161 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.19% of the shares, which is about 10.19 million shares worth $31.49 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 6.18% or 10.17 million shares worth $31.42 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 9.83 million shares worth $21.33 million, making up 5.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF held roughly 9.83 million shares worth around $21.33 million, which represents about 5.97% of the total shares outstanding.