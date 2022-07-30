Why MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA)’s traded shares stood at 0.1 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.05, to imply a decrease of -4.21% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The MDIA share’s 52-week high remains $12.55, putting it -512.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.49. The company has a valuation of $20.68M, with an average of 27580.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.62K shares over the past 3 months.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) trade information

After registering a -4.21% downside in the last session, MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.14 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -4.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.30%, and 0.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.68%. Short interest in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) saw shorts transact 23140.0 shares and set a 1.38 days time to cover.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) estimates and forecasts

MDIA Dividends

MediaCo Holding Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA)’s Major holders

MediaCo Holding Inc. insiders hold 26.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.36% of the shares at 43.85% float percentage. In total, 32.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Standard General L.P. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 10.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.1 million shares, or about 3.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.54 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 67571.0 shares. This is just over 2.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 32748.0, or 1.04% of the shares, all valued at about 0.18 million.