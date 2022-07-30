Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) Dropped -49.75% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)’s traded shares stood at 0.19 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.10, to imply an increase of 2.50% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The VORB share’s 52-week high remains $11.28, putting it -175.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.59. The company has a valuation of $1.46B, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 430.78K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VORB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) trade information

After registering a 2.50% upside in the last session, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.10 this Friday, 07/29/22, jumping 2.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.77%, and 16.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.00%. Short interest in Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) saw shorts transact 0.85 million shares and set a 3.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.00, implying an increase of 62.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VORB has been trading -192.68% off suggested target high and -143.9% from its likely low.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $66.5 million.

VORB Dividends

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)’s Major holders

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. insiders hold 80.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.96% of the shares at 96.42% float percentage. In total, 18.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.26 million shares (or 0.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Park West Asset Management LLC with 1.0 million shares, or about 0.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $8.04 million.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 63325.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.45 million