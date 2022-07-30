Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) Plunging -33.33% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT)’s traded shares stood at 0.21 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.90, to imply a decrease of -2.26% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The RBOT share’s 52-week high remains $15.79, putting it -304.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.82. The company has a valuation of $504.39M, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 427.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RBOT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) trade information

After registering a -2.26% downside in the last session, Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.31 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -2.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.33%, and 31.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.28%. Short interest in Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) saw shorts transact 2.86 million shares and set a 9.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 61.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RBOT has been trading -284.62% off suggested target high and -28.21% from its likely low.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vicarious Surgical Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) shares are -33.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -81.82% against 3.10%.

RBOT Dividends

Vicarious Surgical Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vicarious Surgical Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT)’s Major holders

Vicarious Surgical Inc. insiders hold 41.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.29% of the shares at 58.42% float percentage. In total, 34.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by VK Services, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 20.96 million shares (or 20.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $222.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd with 2.6 million shares, or about 2.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $13.16 million.

We also have Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF holds roughly 1.08 million shares. This is just over 1.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.99 million, or 0.98% of the shares, all valued at about 10.51 million.