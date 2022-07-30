TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX): Is This The Time To Buy?

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.11 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.39, to imply an increase of 18.65% or $0.69 in intraday trading. The TCRX share’s 52-week high remains $14.71, putting it -235.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.60. The company has a valuation of $110.85M, with an average of 22020.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 98.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TCRX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.75.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) trade information

After registering a 18.65% upside in the last session, TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.56 this Friday, 07/29/22, jumping 18.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.04%, and 41.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.44%. Short interest in TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) saw shorts transact 24920.0 shares and set a 0.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.00, implying an increase of 68.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TCRX has been trading -378.36% off suggested target high and -36.67% from its likely low.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TScan Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) shares are -10.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.14% against 0.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 90.20% this quarter before jumping 7.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.07 million and $2.43 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 180.40% before jumping 44.00% in the following quarter.

TCRX Dividends

TScan Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TScan Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)’s Major holders

TScan Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 9.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.58% of the shares at 51.71% float percentage. In total, 46.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.52 million shares (or 6.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.5 million shares, or about 6.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $6.74 million.

We also have Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio holds roughly 0.55 million shares. This is just over 2.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.19 million, or 0.79% of the shares, all valued at about 0.86 million.