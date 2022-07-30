Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Dropped -18.42% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.60, to imply an increase of 5.10% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The DCFC share’s 52-week high remains $19.75, putting it -199.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.43. The company has a valuation of $1.01B, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 253.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DCFC a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

After registering a 5.10% upside in the last session, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.78 this Friday, 07/29/22, jumping 5.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.86%, and 6.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.80%. Short interest in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) saw shorts transact 1.33 million shares and set a 2.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.29, implying an increase of 53.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DCFC has been trading -218.18% off suggested target high and -36.36% from its likely low.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $41.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $35 million.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tritium DCFC Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders

Tritium DCFC Limited insiders hold 25.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.74% of the shares at 26.42% float percentage. In total, 19.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.27 million shares (or 0.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Luminus Management, LLC with 0.15 million shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.47 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 48913.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 28032.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 0.21 million.