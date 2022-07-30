Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX: TMQ) Could Expand By 60.24 Percent Or More

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.66, to imply an increase of 5.92% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The TMQ share’s 52-week high remains $2.36, putting it -257.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $124.32M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 173.95K shares over the past 3 months.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) trade information

After registering a 5.92% upside in the last session, Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6700 this Friday, 07/29/22, jumping 5.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.66%, and -15.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.18%. Short interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) saw shorts transact 65209.99999999999 shares and set a 0.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.66, implying an increase of 60.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.01 and $1.99 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TMQ has been trading -201.52% off suggested target high and -53.03% from its likely low.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Trilogy Metals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) shares are -56.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.67% against 14.70%.

TMQ Dividends

Trilogy Metals Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 05 and April 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ)’s Major holders

Trilogy Metals Inc. insiders hold 19.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.12% of the shares at 58.67% float percentage. In total, 47.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Paulson & Company, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.33 million shares (or 9.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.64 million.

We also have John Hancock Inv Tr-Diversified Real Assets Fund and Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, John Hancock Inv Tr-Diversified Real Assets Fund holds roughly 1.01 million shares. This is just over 0.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.57 million, or 0.39% of the shares, all valued at about 0.54 million.