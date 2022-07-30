Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) Has Advanced -68.69% In 2022; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $3.00?

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s traded shares stood at 0.24 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.55, to imply a decrease of -2.07% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The TMDI share’s 52-week high remains $1.85, putting it -236.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $60.78M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 209.76K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TMDI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) trade information

After registering a -2.07% downside in the last session, Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5766 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -2.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.42%, and 1.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.35%. Short interest in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) saw shorts transact 0.53 million shares and set a 2.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 78.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TMDI has been trading -445.45% off suggested target high and -263.64% from its likely low.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Titan Medical Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) shares are 6.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -150.00% against 3.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -800.00% this quarter before falling -50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -87.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.6 million.

TMDI Dividends

Titan Medical Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Titan Medical Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s Major holders

Titan Medical Inc. insiders hold 0.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.58% of the shares at 3.59% float percentage. In total, 3.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Essex LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.63 million shares (or 1.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.86 million.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 54356.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32548.0