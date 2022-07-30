This Is A Time To Invest In Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI)

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s traded shares stood at 0.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.83, to imply a decrease of -1.46% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The TISI share’s 52-week high remains $6.57, putting it -691.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $37.83M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 502.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Team Inc. (TISI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TISI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) trade information

After registering a -1.46% downside in the last session, Team Inc. (TISI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8700 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -1.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.53%, and 8.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.06%. Short interest in Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) saw shorts transact 1.84 million shares and set a 0.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 91.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TISI has been trading -1466.27% off suggested target high and -743.37% from its likely low.

Team Inc. (TISI) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $223.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $225.4 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $207.3 million and $210.46 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.90% before jumping 7.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -68.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 24.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.00% annually.

TISI Dividends

Team Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Team Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s Major holders

Team Inc. insiders hold 2.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.22% of the shares at 67.72% float percentage. In total, 66.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Corre Partners Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.64 million shares (or 6.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Corre Partners Management, LLC with 2.64 million shares, or about 6.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.88 million.

We also have EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Team Inc. (TISI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port holds roughly 1.07 million shares. This is just over 2.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.85 million, or 1.97% of the shares, all valued at about 0.92 million.