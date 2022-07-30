Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) Is Worth Considering At $4.24

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s traded shares stood at 0.17 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.24, to imply a decrease of -3.20% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The LLAP share’s 52-week high remains $12.69, putting it -199.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.63. The company has a valuation of $584.27M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 462.98K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LLAP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

After registering a -3.20% downside in the last session, Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.67 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -3.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.93%, and -5.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.13%. Short interest in Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) saw shorts transact 0.25 million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.40, implying an increase of 65.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LLAP has been trading -324.53% off suggested target high and -112.26% from its likely low.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corporation has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Terran Orbital Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

Terran Orbital Corporation insiders hold 48.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.68% of the shares at 96.25% float percentage. In total, 49.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Beach Point Capital Management LP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 22.74 million shares (or 65.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $156.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lockheed Martin Corp. with 13.21 million shares, or about 38.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $90.86 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Defense and Aerospace and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Defense and Aerospace holds roughly 0.6 million shares. This is just over 1.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.21 million, or 0.60% of the shares, all valued at about 2.04 million.