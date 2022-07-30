Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX) Down -62.61% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s traded shares stood at 0.27 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.09, to imply a decrease of -5.10% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The TNGX share’s 52-week high remains $18.84, putting it -360.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.71. The company has a valuation of $390.60M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 401.40K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TNGX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) trade information

After registering a -5.10% downside in the last session, Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.59 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -5.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.68%, and -5.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.61%. Short interest in Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) saw shorts transact 3.1 million shares and set a 14.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.40, implying an increase of 73.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TNGX has been trading -389.0% off suggested target high and -193.4% from its likely low.

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tango Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) shares are -47.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -46.81% against 0.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -39.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $5.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.66 million.

TNGX Dividends

Tango Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tango Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s Major holders

Tango Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 15.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.98% of the shares at 93.19% float percentage. In total, 78.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by TRV GP IV, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 19.36 million shares (or 22.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $211.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TRV GP IV, LLC with 19.36 million shares, or about 22.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $146.78 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1.41 million shares. This is just over 1.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.22 million, or 1.39% of the shares, all valued at about 11.15 million.