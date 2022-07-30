SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) Recovered 54.48% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -51.79% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.88, to imply an increase of 0.17% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The SWTX share’s 52-week high remains $89.75, putting it -200.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.60. The company has a valuation of $1.59B, with an average of 0.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information

After registering a 0.17% upside in the last session, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.57 this Friday, 07/29/22, jumping 0.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.70%, and 17.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.79%. Short interest in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) saw shorts transact 5.81 million shares and set a 11.92 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) shares are -42.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -40.39% against 0.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -29.90% this quarter before falling -46.40% for the next one.

SWTX Dividends

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s Major holders

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 9.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.38% of the shares at 108.46% float percentage. In total, 98.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.03 million shares (or 12.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $373.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 4.85 million shares, or about 9.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $300.6 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 1.55 million shares. This is just over 3.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $87.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.91 million, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about 56.41 million.