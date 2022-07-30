Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -35.75% Year-To-Date

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s traded shares stood at 0.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.93, to imply a decrease of -14.20% or -$0.48 in intraday trading. The SNOA share’s 52-week high remains $13.36, putting it -355.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.55. The company has a valuation of $9.20M, with an average of 87570.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SNOA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) trade information

After registering a -14.20% downside in the last session, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.69 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -14.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.54%, and -1.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.75%. Short interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) saw shorts transact 77770.0 shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.00, implying an increase of 67.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNOA has been trading -207.17% off suggested target high and -207.17% from its likely low.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) estimates and forecasts

SNOA Dividends

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s Major holders

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 0.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.26% of the shares at 4.28% float percentage. In total, 4.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 62267.0 shares (or 2.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 54746.0 shares, or about 1.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.25 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 30077.0 shares. This is just over 0.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $95644.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27591.0, or 0.89% of the shares, all valued at about 0.13 million.