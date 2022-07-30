Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) Shares Fall By 27.37 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s traded shares stood at 0.94 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.42, to imply an increase of 13.62% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The SND share’s 52-week high remains $4.95, putting it -104.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.70. The company has a valuation of $109.41M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 295.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Smart Sand Inc. (SND), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SND a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) trade information

After registering a 13.62% upside in the last session, Smart Sand Inc. (SND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.55 this Friday, 07/29/22, jumping 13.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.37%, and 15.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.96%. Short interest in Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) saw shorts transact 1.22 million shares and set a 2.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 39.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SND has been trading -65.29% off suggested target high and -65.29% from its likely low.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Smart Sand Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Smart Sand Inc. (SND) shares are 24.10% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 82.64% against 18.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 92.30% this quarter before jumping 117.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 67.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $54.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $59.5 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -37.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -272.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.60% annually.

SND Dividends

Smart Sand Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Smart Sand Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s Major holders

Smart Sand Inc. insiders hold 24.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.11% of the shares at 54.27% float percentage. In total, 41.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Clearlake Capital Group, LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.75 million shares (or 24.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 1.07 million shares, or about 2.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.91 million.

We also have Sprott Focus Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Smart Sand Inc. (SND) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Sprott Focus Trust holds roughly 0.9 million shares. This is just over 2.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.62 million, or 1.38% of the shares, all valued at about 1.1 million.