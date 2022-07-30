Should The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AMEX: AREN) Rally After -68.88% Drop From High?

The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AMEX:AREN)’s traded shares stood at 0.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.41, to imply a decrease of -0.86% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The AREN share’s 52-week high remains $17.58, putting it -68.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.60. The company has a valuation of $189.88M, with an average of 47540.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 75.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AREN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AREN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.83.

The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AMEX:AREN) trade information

After registering a -0.86% downside in the last session, The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AREN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.20 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -0.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.32%, and 21.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.07%. Short interest in The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AMEX:AREN) saw shorts transact 65970.0 shares and set a 2.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.75, implying an increase of 41.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $19.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AREN has been trading -87.32% off suggested target high and -53.7% from its likely low.

The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AREN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Arena Group Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AREN) shares are -20.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 68.87% against 12.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $59.16 million.

AREN Dividends

The Arena Group Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Arena Group Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AMEX:AREN)’s Major holders

The Arena Group Holdings Inc. insiders hold 24.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.43% of the shares at 50.83% float percentage. In total, 38.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by B. Riley Financial, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.59 million shares (or 24.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC with 0.58 million shares, or about 3.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $6.26 million.

Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, 180 Degree Capital Corp holds roughly 0.7 million shares. This is just over 3.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.88 million