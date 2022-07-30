Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) Added 3.80 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.02, to imply an increase of 0.17% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The SRG share’s 52-week high remains $17.12, putting it -42.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.90. The company has a valuation of $565.78M, with an average of 0.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) trade information

After registering a 0.17% upside in the last session, Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.05 this Friday, 07/29/22, jumping 0.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.80%, and 128.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.42%. Short interest in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) saw shorts transact 7.32 million shares and set a 18.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.00, implying an increase of 24.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SRG has been trading -33.11% off suggested target high and -33.11% from its likely low.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) estimates and forecasts

SRG Dividends

Seritage Growth Properties has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Seritage Growth Properties has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s Major holders

Seritage Growth Properties insiders hold 17.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.24% of the shares at 68.22% float percentage. In total, 56.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.83 million shares (or 11.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $64.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.65 million shares, or about 10.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $61.76 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 1.47 million shares. This is just over 3.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.26 million, or 2.89% of the shares, all valued at about 16.77 million.