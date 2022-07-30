Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s traded shares stood at 0.17 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.00, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The SEER share’s 52-week high remains $45.85, putting it -409.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.44. The company has a valuation of $604.98M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 423.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the last session, Seer Inc. (SEER) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.17 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.24%, and 4.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.54%. Short interest in Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) saw shorts transact 3.76 million shares and set a 11.59 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Seer Inc. (SEER) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Seer Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Seer Inc. (SEER) shares are -32.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -35.90% against 0.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -40.70% this quarter before falling -30.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 134.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $3.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4 million.

SEER Dividends

Seer Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Seer Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s Major holders

Seer Inc. insiders hold 5.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.37% of the shares at 89.71% float percentage. In total, 84.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.55 million shares (or 14.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $195.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SB Global Advisers Ltd with 5.14 million shares, or about 8.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $117.14 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Seer Inc. (SEER) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund holds roughly 2.36 million shares. This is just over 4.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.08 million, or 3.57% of the shares, all valued at about 31.92 million.