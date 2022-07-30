Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 1.07% Gain

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s traded shares stood at 0.88 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.59, to imply a decrease of -2.88% or -$0.67 in intraday trading. The RVMD share’s 52-week high remains $34.16, putting it -51.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.08. The company has a valuation of $2.04B, with an average of 1.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 908.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RVMD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.85.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) trade information

After registering a -2.88% downside in the last session, Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.85 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -2.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.07%, and 18.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.25%. Short interest in Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) saw shorts transact 7.71 million shares and set a 11.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.00, implying an increase of 24.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RVMD has been trading -77.07% off suggested target high and 15.89% from its likely low.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Revolution Medicines Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) shares are 13.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -39.30% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -41.70% this quarter before falling -23.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $6.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.65 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.7 million and $1.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -23.50% before jumping 504.00% in the following quarter.

RVMD Dividends

Revolution Medicines Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Revolution Medicines Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s Major holders

Revolution Medicines Inc. insiders hold 1.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.26% of the shares at 98.90% float percentage. In total, 97.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.3 million shares (or 8.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $158.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.1 million shares, or about 8.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $153.58 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.0 million shares. This is just over 2.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.84 million, or 2.48% of the shares, all valued at about 39.67 million.