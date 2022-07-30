Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX: RHE) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.69, to imply an increase of 26.76% or $0.99 in intraday trading. The RHE share’s 52-week high remains $13.90, putting it -196.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.04. The company has a valuation of $8.86M, with an average of 91020.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 374.02K shares over the past 3 months.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE) trade information

After registering a 26.76% upside in the last session, Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.79 this Friday, 07/29/22, jumping 26.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.14%, and 105.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.99%. Short interest in Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE) saw shorts transact 85460.0 shares and set a 1.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $78.00, implying an increase of 93.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $78.00 and $78.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RHE has been trading -1563.11% off suggested target high and -1563.11% from its likely low.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) estimates and forecasts

RHE Dividends

Regional Health Properties Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Regional Health Properties Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE)’s Major holders

Regional Health Properties Inc. insiders hold 11.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.39% of the shares at 3.82% float percentage. In total, 3.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 29776.0 shares (or 1.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27535.0 shares, or about 1.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.12 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 26748.0 shares. This is just over 1.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11042.0, or 0.62% of the shares, all valued at about 42511.0.