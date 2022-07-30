Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RFL) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Down -60.39% YTD

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL)’s traded shares stood at 0.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.02, to imply a decrease of -0.49% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The RFL share’s 52-week high remains $56.00, putting it -2672.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.60. The company has a valuation of $42.99M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 165.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL) trade information

After registering a -0.49% downside in the last session, Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.19 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -0.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.76%, and 9.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.39%. Short interest in Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL) saw shorts transact 0.95 million shares and set a 5.62 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) estimates and forecasts

RFL Dividends

Rafael Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rafael Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL)’s Major holders

Rafael Holdings Inc. insiders hold 31.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.12% of the shares at 68.72% float percentage. In total, 47.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Park West Asset Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.29 million shares (or 6.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.94 million shares, or about 4.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.79 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.53 million shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.23 million, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about 0.93 million.