POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) Could shrink By -213.35% Or More

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s traded shares stood at 0.19 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.34, to imply a decrease of -1.21% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The PNT share’s 52-week high remains $11.72, putting it -59.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.25. The company has a valuation of $740.97M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 634.63K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PNT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) trade information

After registering a -1.21% downside in the last session, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.93 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -1.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.38%, and 11.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.07%. Short interest in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) saw shorts transact 5.99 million shares and set a 23.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.00, implying an increase of 61.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PNT has been trading -213.35% off suggested target high and -90.74% from its likely low.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing POINT Biopharma Global Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) shares are 20.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -51.61% against 0.80%.

PNT Dividends

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s Major holders

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. insiders hold 18.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.23% of the shares at 49.37% float percentage. In total, 40.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.0 million shares (or 9.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 2.92 million shares, or about 3.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $16.35 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.97 million shares. This is just over 1.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.5 million, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about 3.36 million.