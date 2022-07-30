Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT) Has Gained 98.02% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.00, to imply a decrease of -1.77% or -$0.36 in intraday trading. The PBT share’s 52-week high remains $23.08, putting it -15.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.07. The company has a valuation of $935.20M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 311.49K shares over the past 3 months.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) trade information

After registering a -1.77% downside in the last session, Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.19 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -1.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.89%, and 14.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 98.02%. Short interest in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) saw shorts transact 0.19 million shares and set a 0.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.00, implying a decrease of -53.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PBT has been trading 35.0% off suggested target high and 35.0% from its likely low.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -11.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -2.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

PBT Dividends

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0.51, with the share yield ticking at 2.57% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)’s Major holders

Permian Basin Royalty Trust insiders hold 10.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.45% of the shares at 21.61% float percentage. In total, 19.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SoftVest Advisors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.77 million shares (or 5.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.95 million shares, or about 2.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $9.58 million.

We also have Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and Kinetics Portfolio Trust-Kinetics Master Small Cap Opportunities Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF holds roughly 0.12 million shares. This is just over 0.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 100000.0, or 0.21% of the shares, all valued at about 1.01 million.