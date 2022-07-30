Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s traded shares stood at 0.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.37, to imply an increase of 9.55% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The NYMX share’s 52-week high remains $2.27, putting it -513.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $35.76M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 461.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) trade information

After registering a 9.55% upside in the last session, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3776 this Friday, 07/29/22, jumping 9.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.03%, and -9.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.22%. Short interest in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) saw shorts transact 1.72 million shares and set a 13.55 days time to cover.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) estimates and forecasts

NYMX Dividends

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has its next earnings report out on May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s Major holders

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation insiders hold 45.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.38% of the shares at 2.51% float percentage. In total, 1.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.13 million shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.17 million.

We also have iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 50678.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 88686.0.