NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) Is Worth A Gamble At $1.07

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s traded shares stood at 0.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.07, to imply an increase of 13.82% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The NBSE share’s 52-week high remains $4.40, putting it -311.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.77. The company has a valuation of $37.34M, with an average of 38620.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 51.05K shares over the past 3 months.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) trade information

After registering a 13.82% upside in the last session, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1000 this Friday, 07/29/22, jumping 13.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.22%, and 14.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.92%. Short interest in NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) saw shorts transact 0.45 million shares and set a 6.73 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) shares are -16.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.58% against 0.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 24.10% this quarter before jumping 4.80% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 43.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -5.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.00% annually.

NBSE Dividends

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s Major holders

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 8.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.90% of the shares at 40.35% float percentage. In total, 36.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Greenlight Capital, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.73 million shares (or 8.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.36 million shares, or about 4.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.83 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.94 million shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.36 million, or 1.11% of the shares, all valued at about 1.02 million.