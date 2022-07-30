LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) Shares Fall By 6.13 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s traded shares stood at 0.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.02, to imply an increase of 6.25% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The LMFA share’s 52-week high remains $7.64, putting it -649.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.73. The company has a valuation of $14.55M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 167.55K shares over the past 3 months.

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

After registering a 6.25% upside in the last session, LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0800 this Friday, 07/29/22, jumping 6.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.13%, and 25.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79.01%. Short interest in LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) saw shorts transact 60370.0 shares and set a 0.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 74.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LMFA has been trading -292.16% off suggested target high and -292.16% from its likely low.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $900k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.2 million.

LMFA Dividends

LM Funding America Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LM Funding America Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

LM Funding America Inc. insiders hold 25.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.36% of the shares at 36.81% float percentage. In total, 27.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 2.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.17 million shares, or about 1.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.18 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.23 million shares. This is just over 1.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 98813.0, or 0.75% of the shares, all valued at about 0.1 million.