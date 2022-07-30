Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Is Worth Considering At $0.42

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s traded shares stood at 0.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.42, to imply a decrease of -0.01% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The LMNL share’s 52-week high remains $4.18, putting it -895.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $17.39M, with an average of 77130.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 45.71K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LMNL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) trade information

After registering a -0.01% downside in the last session, Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4640 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -0.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.40%, and -7.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.89%. Short interest in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) saw shorts transact 0.36 million shares and set a 11.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.37, implying an increase of 69.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.15 and $2.59 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LMNL has been trading -516.67% off suggested target high and 64.29% from its likely low.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Liminal BioSciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) shares are -51.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 79.49% against 0.80%.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $700k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $166.76k and $180k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

LMNL Dividends

Liminal BioSciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Liminal BioSciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s Major holders

Liminal BioSciences Inc. insiders hold 64.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.72% of the shares at 2.00% float percentage. In total, 0.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is National Bank of Canada/FI with 99148.0 shares, or about 0.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $98176.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 22737.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20006.0