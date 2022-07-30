Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) Down -76.34% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN)’s traded shares stood at 0.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.47, to imply a decrease of -3.14% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The KSPN share’s 52-week high remains $23.21, putting it -839.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.01. The company has a valuation of $7.46M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KSPN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) trade information

After registering a -3.14% downside in the last session, Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.31 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -3.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.05%, and -5.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.34%. Short interest in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.00, implying an increase of 93.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KSPN has been trading -1519.43% off suggested target high and -1519.43% from its likely low.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kaspien Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) shares are -71.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 86.59% against 6.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $36.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 0 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $31.79 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $45.46 million and $35.38 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -20.70% before dropping -10.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -29.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -55.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

KSPN Dividends

Kaspien Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between September 12 and September 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kaspien Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN)’s Major holders

Kaspien Holdings Inc. insiders hold 47.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.41% of the shares at 65.92% float percentage. In total, 34.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Independent Family Office, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.72 million shares (or 28.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 97553.0 shares, or about 3.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.24 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 23810.0 shares. This is just over 0.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58810.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12336.0, or 0.49% of the shares, all valued at about 30469.0.